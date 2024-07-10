WATCH: Caitlin Clark dishes dazzling behind-the-back pass against Mystics

Caitlin Clark did Caitlin Clark things against the Mystics on Wednesday, tossing a dazzling behind-the-back pass to NaLyssa Smith in transition for an easy layup.

Caitlin Clark's behind-the-back assist to NaLyssa Smith is today's Assist of the Game presented by @TheSGway. pic.twitter.com/abDH1ocZ7B — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 10, 2024

The assist marked one of 13 Clark dished on Wednesday. She finished with 29 points, five rebounds and three blocks, too. However, she contributed a disappointing five turnovers to the Fever's whopping 23 turnover total.

In 38 minutes, she shot 7-of-14 from the field (5-of-9 from 3-point range), knocking down 10-of-11 free throws, also. In the end, the Fever fell short of the Mystics, 89-84, moving their record to 9-14 on the season.

But Clark, despite the Fever's poor record, is having herself a helluva rookie campaign. She, alongside fellow rookie and Sky forward Angel Reese, earned her first All-Star nod.

On July 6, Clark became the first WNBA rookie in history to record a triple-double. She notched 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists against the Liberty, upsetting them, 83-78.