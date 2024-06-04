Streeterville

Teens accused of attacking couple walking in Streeterville

The teens were both charged with misdemeanor battery in the case

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two teens are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted a couple that was walking in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood on Friday night.

The two victims were walking in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue at approximately 9:17 p.m. Friday when they were assaulted by two individuals, police said.

A 40-year-old man was struck repeatedly in the head, while a 41-year-old woman was also assaulted, according to authorities.

A 14-year-old is charged with battery for allegedly striking the man in the case, while a 17-year-old female is accused of battering    the woman in the attack.

Both suspects in the case were taken into custody at the scene, and have had charges filed in Cook County Juvenile Court.

