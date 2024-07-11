The U.S. men's national team won't be landing its top target -- at least for now.

One day after Gregg Berhalter got sacked, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "politely declined" the USMNT's offer to take over in the same role, The Athletic's David Ornstein reported Thursday, citing sources.

🚨 Jurgen Klopp has rebuffed approach to become USA head coach. Initial contact through intermediaries last week but opportunity politely declined; reiterated to #USMNT bosses former #LFC manager wants break from football @TheAthleticFC post @MiguelDelaney https://t.co/QWxxiBHzrI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 11, 2024

Klopp just left the Reds after finishing third in the Premier League, ending an eight-year tenure at Anfield that revived the English giant and saw multiple honors come home, such as the league title and UEFA Champions League, among others.

The 57-year-old left his role after saying he was "running out of energy", which he reportedly told the USMNT as he seeks a break from the sport.

Despite that, the U.S. still has interest in making him its next head coach, the report added.

Klopp, a German native who gained popularity managing Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the early 2010s, is one of the few top targets currently available as a free agent.

MLS head coaches could also be a possibility, with the Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy and LAFC's Steve Cherundolo rumored to be in the mix.

The USMNT will be back in action for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the roster is mainly filled with under-23 players.

The senior side will be back on the pitch sometime in September during the first FIFA-recognized international break of the 2024-25 campaign, but it's unclear whether the U.S. will have found a full-time coach by then.