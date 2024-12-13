Robbie Gould praises ‘culture' at St. Viator as he takes coaching job

Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould met the media on Thursday at suburban St. Viator High School, explaining his vision for the Lions as he takes over the program.

Gould, who parted ways with Rolling Meadows High School earlier this month as he pursued the St. Viator job, called the decision incredibly “tough,” and said he’ll have fond memories of the school where he began his high school coaching career.

“It's never easy because I do think that these kids are very impressionable. I think it's also a group of kids that worked really hard,” he said. “I developed a lot of relationships with those kids. I helped them get recruited, were working on their grades, all the things that I believe in.”

Gould went 5-5 in his season at Rolling Meadows, helping the team to qualify for the IHSA state playoffs. He’ll hope to encounter similar success with a St. Viator squad that went 4-5 in the 2024 season, missing the playoffs for the first time in three years.

He cited the school’s culture and competitive spirit as reasons he pursued the job, and said he is looking forward to helping players on their journeys both on the gridiron and in the classroom.

“I just love the culture that's here. I love it,” he said. “Everyone works collaboratively together for the greater good of the athletes and the students in this school. And to me, you know, being a high school football coach, it's all about developing and being there for them on their journey. And I think it's unique what you guys have been able to create and what you guys have been able to do.”

Gould comes into a program that has produced several NFL players, including current Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Gould of course is no stranger to the big stage of the NFL, converting on 86.5% of his field goal attempts and 97.5% of his extra point attempts in 18 NFL seasons, including a lengthy and successful stint with the Bears.

While Gould has experienced some of the highest of highs while playing in the NFL, he’s much more emphatic about establishing a winning culture at St. Viator than on getting players out on the field every single day for drills and practices.

“We won't be in pads every single day,” he said. “I don't believe in that, but I do believe in the cultures of working hard and practicing like you play, having each other's back, playing for a brotherhood.”

St. Viator finished in third place in the Chicago Catholic League’s standings, with Benet Academy and DePaul finishing ahead of the school in the purple division standings.

The Lions won their first three games in the 2024 season before losing five consecutive games to fall out of playoff contention.