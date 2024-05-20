Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Brett Seney to a one-year, two-way contract extension at a cap hit of $775,000, the team announced Monday.

Seney, 28, was named the team MVP for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season after leading the club in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 68 games. His 23 goals tied his previous career-best and his 63 points set not only a new career-high but also a new Rockford record for most points in a single season by a winger.

Seney has been a key piece for Rockford over the last two seasons. He's played a consistent role inside the top-six and is an important member of the leadership group after serving as an alternate captain this season.

Seney has appeared in 11 games with the Blackhawks over the past two years. He has one goal over that stretch.

Seney was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (No. 157 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.