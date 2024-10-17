Blackhawks roster moves: Alec Martinez to IR ahead of home opener

The Chicago Blackhawks made a roster move prior to Thursday’s home opener against the San Jose Sharks, placing defenseman Alec Martinez on injured reserve.

Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks over the offseason, landed on IR after suffering a right groin injury during the team’s season-opening road trip.

He had one assist in four games with the Blackhawks so far this season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Phillips, who was placed on waivers prior to the start of the regular season, had six assists last season in 31 games with Chicago.

According to Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, defenseman Nolan Allan will suit up for Thursday’s game, marking his second appearance in an NHL game.

Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Sharks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the United Center.