Gurnee

Charges approved in suburban road rage shooting that killed 1 student

Officials said the 22-year-old student was home for Thanksgiving break when he was shot just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Gurnee Police Department announced Monday charges were approved for a road rage incident that led to a Southern Illinois University student's death in 2021.

Officials said the 22-year-old student, Daniel Lobo, was home for Thanksgiving break when he was shot just after 12 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Waveland Avenue and Grandview Avenue in Gurnee.

Police said a road rage confrontation occurred between the two vehicles, which escalated when one person exited their vehicle and opened fire.

Lobo was a passenger in the other vehicle. He was shot in the back and later died at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, according to police.

Originally from Waukegan, Lobo was set to graduate from SIU later that spring.

After Gurnee police and Lake County Major Crime Task Force's investigation, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s approved criminal charges against Llovani Gomez, a 36-year-old man from Chicago.

Gomez is charged with three counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to officials, Gomez is expected to appear May 20 at the Lake County Courthouse.

This article tagged under:

Gurnee
