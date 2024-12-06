NHL planning fan festival near Wrigley Field prior to Winter Classic

The NHL will host a fan festival near Wrigley Field on New Year's Eve before the Chicago Blackhawks take part in the Winter Classic.

The event will be open to all fans and will have a host of opportunities to get a feel for the historic game between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at the Friendly Confines.

According to the league, the fan festival will feature a host of activities and free events, including opportunities for fans to take pictures with the Stanley Cup and a lot more.

The Blackhawks will have an area dedicated to photo opportunities and giveaways, along with fan games and an appearance by the team’s mascot Tommy Hawk.

Fans will also have an opportunity to test their hockey skills, pick up limited-edition trading cards, and have access to a host of food and beverage options as well.

According to the league, the event will take place at the Cubs’ parking lot at 1126 West Grace Street from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The Winter Classic will begin at 4 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field, and the game will air on TNT and stream on Max.

A full list of events and fan engagement opportunities is available on the NHL’s website.