Blackhawks Winter Classic jerseys unveiled by NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Winter Classic jerseys were unveiled by the NHL Wednesday, incorporating a variety of elements into the special design.

The Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Dec. 31, marking their third time hosting the event and their seventh time playing in an outdoor NHL game.

According to the NHL, the Blackhawks’ jerseys include stars from the Chicago flag incorporated into the team’s crest, as well as subtle pinstripes on their numbers, an homage to Chicago’s baseball teams.

Courtesy: Fanatics

December’s game will mark the second time the Blackhawks have hosted the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, following up the 2009 game where they lost 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings.

The team has only won once in their outdoor games, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field in the 2014 Stadium Series.

The Blackhawks have since lost Winter Classics to the Washington Capitals, Blues, and Boston Bruins, and a 2016 Stadium Series game against the Minnesota Wild.

The New Year’s Eve game will be the Blackhawks’ seventh outdoor game, the most of any NHL team. The Blues will be playing in their third outdoor game, having played the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium and the Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis.