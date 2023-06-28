Blackhawks draft Oliver Moore with No. 19 overall pick in 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks held onto their second first-round pick on Wednesday night, selecting center Oliver Moore with the No. 19 selection.

Moore appeared in 23 games with the USHL's US National Development Team last season, with eight goals and 17 assists.

He is largely considered to be one of, if not the best, skater available in the draft, giving the team another injection of athleticism a year after they selected Frank Nazar with the No. 13 pick.

According to Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino, Moore also has really good hands, and is good at getting to the puck quickly on the forecheck. He had nine points in seven games at the Under-18 world championships this season.

Jason Bukala of Sportsnet also praised his versatility and competitiveness, arguing that he could play a "middle six" role and even get some time on the penalty kill.

Moore is currently slated to play his collegiate hockey at Minnesota, where he will be joined by 2022 Blackhawks first-rounder Sam Rinzel.

