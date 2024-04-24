Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Evaluating rookie seasons from Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski and more

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis evaluate how the Blackhawks' rookies performed. Did Connor Bedard live up to expectations? How would you characterize Kevin Korchinski's campaign? Alex Vlasic missed rookie eligibility by one game, but he likely would have been a Calder Trophy finalist if he was. Pat and Charlie also share their thoughts on the brief NHL stints by Landon Slaggert and Frank Nazar.

