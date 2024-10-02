Blackhawks assign former first-round picks Korchinski, Nazar to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks are less than one week from their season opener, and they made some high-profile roster moves Wednesday, assigning former first round picks Kevin Korchinski and Frank Nazar to Rockford.

The team also sent defenseman Louis Crevier to the IceHogs, while forward AJ Spellacy was sent back to his junior team with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires.

The current roster is at 28 players, with the regular season set to begin next week.

Korchinski, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had five goals and 10 assists last season with the Blackhawks, but had struggled at times during the preseason, including posting a minus-3 rating and just one hit in Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The defenseman also committed a key turnover that led to Minnesota’s first goal, and the Blackhawks will send him to Rockford to continue polishing his game ahead of the regular season.

Nazar, also selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, made his NHL debut last season with the Blackhawks, but will likely start the season in Rockford for more seasoning. He did have five shots on goal in the team’s second preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, but didn’t register a shot and had two takeaways against the St. Louis Blues in his final preseason action.

Crevier, a seventh round selection of the Blackhawks in 2020, made his NHL debut last season, with three assists in 24 games. He had seven hits and four shots on goal in three preseason games this season.

Spellacy was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and earned a longer look by the team’s coaching staff with his strong play during the preseason. He had a shot on goal and two hits Tuesday night for Chicago, and made a big impression during his stint with the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks will be back on home ice Friday for a game against the Wild at the United Center, then will wrap up the preseason on Saturday against the Blues in Milwaukee.