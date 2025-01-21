When is this year's Super Bowl, and where will it be played?

The Super Bowl is always one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events of the year, and this year’s game will feature some of the game’s biggest stars.

Whether it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs going for a three-peat, or Saquon Barkley trying to bring the Philadelphia Eagles their second championship, or Josh Allen looking to cement an MVP-caliber season with Buffalo’s first-ever title, or Jayden Daniels trying to stun the world and win the sport’s biggest prize as a rookie, the season will come down to a massive showdown in the Big Easy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will be contested at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m., and the game will air on Fox.

Who could potentially compete in the game?

The NFL is down to its final four teams in the championship hunt, including the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

How to Watch: Bills vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs will host the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in Kansas City on Sunday, pitting Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen in a battle of two of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Ranking the Potential Super Bowl Matchups

On the NFC side of the bracket, it will be an all-NFC East championship game, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the City of Brotherly Love.

Have the teams involved won Super Bowls before?

The Buffalo Bills famously reached the Super Bowl on four consecutive occasions in the early 1990s, and didn’t manage to win a single time, losing twice to the Dallas Cowboys and once each to the Giants and Commanders.

In fact, Super Bowl XXVI, contested in 1992, was the last time the Commanders have won the Super Bowl, marking their third championship.

The Eagles won their first-ever championship in Super Bowl LII in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

Mahomes will be going for his fourth Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs, who have won the last two and are looking to become the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls if they can win their final two games of the season.

Who is the halftime show at the Super Bowl?

The NFL has announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show during the Feb. 9 game, with special guest stars expected during the performance in New Orleans.

How many times has New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will mark the 11th time that New Orleans has hosted the game and the first since 2012, when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The first three Super Bowls in the city were held at Tulane Stadium, with the Superdome hosting each edition of the game since.

What cities will host the Super Bowl in coming seasons?

Next year’s Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The game will return to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in 2027, and then will head to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028.