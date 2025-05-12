Check your lotto tickets, Illinois players: You may have just won $1.3 million dollars.

According to a release from the Illinois Lottery, a lucky lotto player recently scored a $1,348,786 jackpot from the FastPlay game Cash Castle. The ticket was purchased online, lottery officials said, though tickets for the game are also sold in stores.

The progressive, "FastPlay" game costs $30 to play, the Illinois Lottery said, with a jackpot beginning at $100,000. The jackpot then grows with each told sold statewide until it is won. The latest win marks the second-largest Cash Castle jackpot won in Illinois this year, following a $1.4 million jackpot won in April.

"FastPlay is a style of Lottery games that are quick and easy, and can be played at any time," the Illinois Lottery said. "There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers."

Tickets for Cash Castle are sold both online and in retailer stores, the Illinois Lottery said. It is one of 25 FastPlay games offered at various price points and play styles, with tickets sold digitally and in-person.

Earlier this year, a $349 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a convenience store in a rural part of DeKalb County, and a $10.4. million ticket was sold at a suburban Chicago gas station.