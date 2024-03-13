Michael Reese Hospital: What to know about the site proposed for Bears' new stadium

The Chicago Bears revealed a major shift in their quest for a new stadium this week, with an announcement saying the team was "committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium" in the city of Chicago. A source told NBC Chicago source the focus is now on a new, publicly-owned dome stadium on the Museum Campus, near Soldier Field on the city's lakefront.

"The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region—boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue," the statement read in part. "We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.”

Days later, Friends of the Parks, an advocacy group dedicated to maintaining open spaces and creating new parks in the city -- and a group has been a vocal proponent of keeping private development off of the lakeshore -- expressed "frustration" in response to the Bears' statement and urged the team to consider “other locations more suitable for development” in regards to the project.

Specifically, the group mentions the former Michael Reese hospital site as a location the team should explore.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Where is the former hospital?

The former hospital in the Bronzeville neighborhood closed in 2008 and was purchased by the city of Chicago in 2009. The site is located just west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with close proximity to 31st Street Beach and other landmarks.

“The site potentially offers the best of both worlds – the development of a state-of-the-art stadium surrounded by a residential, business and entertainment district in a community steeped in rich, Black history,” the group said in a statement. “It also is accessible by bus, train, car, bike, scooter, and walking without disrupting the lakefront.”

The group says it hopes the Bears will “toss balls around with stakeholders” to determine the location of their new stadium, with the stated goal of maintaining a “clear and free lakefront.”

Michael Reese Hospital redevelopment

The Reese hospital site is currently under development as a project called the “Bronzeville Lakefront,” which is slated to include thousands of residential units, senior housing and a medical research facility, according to Chicago officials.

Infrastructure work at the 48-acre site is expected to be completed by 2026 to add new sections of multiple Chicago streets, as well as dedicated green space, bike facilities and more.

Rep. Kam Buckner, who represents the area that includes both Soldier Field and the Reese site, says that more discussions would need to be had on whether the site would fit what the Bears are trying to accomplish.

“I’ve said they have to adhere to the spirit of the Lakefront Protection Ordinance, and there’s a clear-cut difference between private development and public-private partnerships,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The provisions of the ordinance state that parks and the lake itself should only be “devoted only to public purposes and to ensure the integrity of and expand the quantity and quality of the lakefront parks.”

What about Arlington Park?

While the Bears seemed to have solidly shifted their priorities for future development back to the city, they have also faced obstacles with their previous frontrunner -- Arlington Park.

The Bears do still own the Arlington Park property and pay more than $6 million a year to play at Soldier Field, according to their lease, which runs through the end of the 2033 season.

The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million and began demolishing buildings on site shortly thereafter. The Bears said many times after purchasing the land that they needed property tax “certainty” before developing the land, and that the purchase did not guarantee that they would develop the land. For months it was assumed that was just cautious talk from the team, and that Arlington Park would be the obvious choice for the team’s next home. After all, they owned the land. But they hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with the local school districts about the value of the site.

Despite the Chicago news, Arlington Heights said Monday the team's "continued interest in Arlington Park has not changed."

"The possibility that the Chicago Bears could find a different location has remained an option since day one and this project has never been considered a 'done deal' in Arlington Heights," the village said in a statement. "The ultimate outcome of their current discussions with the City of Chicago is unknown. What the Village knows is that the Arlington Park property provides the Chicago Bears with the unique potential to own and build a multi-use development on 326 acres, in a key location that is easily accessible by public transportation, and is centrally located for visitors and season ticket holders. The Village remains committed to ensuring that any development of the former Arlington Park site, which is unmatched in all of northern Illinois, will provide broad benefits to our community and will create a new regional destination befitting the great legacy of the property. Village leaders will not approve any plan that does not meet these expectations."

Arlington Heights said it plans to continue to work with the team and area school districts, and while it is "disappointed" the two groups "have yet to resolve short-term property tax differences," the village noted negotiations have brought the to parties close to an agreement.