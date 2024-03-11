Read Chicago Bears' full statement on decision to stay in city with new stadium

The Chicago Bears will stay within the city limits after all, CEO and President Kevin Warren revealed Monday morning as he announced plans for a new publicly-owned stadium, effectively abandoning the team's pursuit of potentially relocating to suburban Arlington Heights.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Warren said the Bears will contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces "for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy" in Chicago.

A legislator familiar with the plans explained that the Bears are investing into a publicly-owned domed stadium and park space. While the team hasn't said if the stadium will be located adjacent to Soldier Field, the lawmaker did say that the project will provide access to the lakefront. It will also feature free and accessible plazas and paths, as well as landscaped and planted areas.

The complete statement from Warren is below:

“The Chicago Bears are committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago. The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region—boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.”

In early February, a report from Crains Chicago Business suggested the Bears may not be going anywhere at all.

According to Greg Hinz of Crain's, multiple sources in government and close to the Bears have said that talks of building in downtown Chicago are not merely a plan to achieve better tax terms in Arlington Heights, but are now a sincere goal. Hinz said that in plans that could go public soon, the Bears will look to construct a new state-of-the-art domed stadium in the parking lot south of their current home of Soldier Field.

After months of appearing like a done deal, the Bears announced in June that the team was exploring other sites outside of Arlington Heights, which led to proposals from several suburbs and renewed talks with the city.

At a February hearing on a dispute between the Bears and surrounding school districts in Arlington Heights, it was revealed that the two sides remain $100 million apart in valuations of the site.

Hinz also cited two other factors in the shift within the organization: a warmer relationship with Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration, and desires from Kevin Warren differing from his predecessor Ted Phillips.

Though the Bears still own a plot of land in Arlington Heights, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has expressed optimism that the team and the White Sox, which are exploring a potential move as well, will stay in the city. Johnson added that his administration has been in talks with both teams, while expressing his gratitude that "both organizations are committed to having these conversations."

In December, 670 the Score revealed the Bears were reportedly doing their "due diligence on the viability" of the South Lot of Soldier Field as a possible stadium location. The Bears were using the same surveying company they used for Arlington Heights to investigate the potential of the South Lot land, according to the report.