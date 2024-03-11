Arlington Heights releases statement after Bears commit to Chicago stadium

In another turn of events surrounding the Bears' stadium saga, Arlington Heights said Monday the team's "continued interest in Arlington Park has not changed," despite news that the Bears were commiting to building a new stadium in Chicago.

"The possibility that the Chicago Bears could find a different location has remained an option since day one and this project has never been considered a 'done deal' in Arlington Heights," the village said in a statement. "The ultimate outcome of their current discussions with the City of Chicago is unknown. What the Village knows is that the Arlington Park property provides the Chicago Bears with the unique potential to own and build a multi-use development on 326 acres, in a key location that is easily accessible by public transportation, and is centrally located for visitors and season ticket holders. The Village remains committed to ensuring that any development of the former Arlington Park site, which is unmatched in all of northern Illinois, will provide broad benefits to our community and will create a new regional destination befitting the great legacy of the property. Village leaders will not approve any plan that does not meet these expectations."

Arlington Heights said it plans to continue to work with the team and area school districts, and while it is "disappointed" the two groups "have yet to resolve short-term property tax differences," the village noted negotiations have brought the to parties close to an agreement.

“We have all experienced the many twists and turns that this project has taken over the past three years and we find ourselves in a very similar situation today. The Village’s focus remains on finding a path forward to a successful redevelopment of the former Arlington Park site. The property remains a major asset to the community and region, and it has tremendous potential,” Mayor Tom Hayes said in a statement. “The Village has always acted in good faith and partnership with the Chicago Bears and the School Districts throughout this discussion, while protecting our community’s interests, and we will continue to do so as the process moves ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Bears confirmed Monday that they have shifted focus to a new stadium in the city. A source familiar with the plan told NBC Chicago the new priority will be a publicly-owned domed stadium near Soldier Field.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren confirmed the team's new intent to stay in Chicago in a statement, saying the team is "committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago."

"The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region -- boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue," Warren continued. "We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also released a statement about the Bears' new plan.

"I have said all along that meaningful private investment and a strong emphasis on public benefit are my requirements for public-private partnerships in our city," the statement reads in part. "The Chicago Bears plans are a welcome step in that direction and a testament to Chicago’s economic vitality."

The announcement represents an enormous pivot.

The Bears do still own the Arlington Park property and pay more than $6 million a year to play at Soldier Field, according to their lease, which runs through the end of the 2033 season.

The team bought Arlington Park last year for nearly $200 million and began demolishing buildings on site shortly thereafter. The Bears said many times after purchasing the land that they needed property tax “certainty” before developing the land, and that the purchase did not guarantee that they would develop the land. For months it was assumed that was just cautious talk from the team, and that Arlington Park would be the obvious choice for the team’s next home. After all, they owned the land. But they hit an obstacle with the property taxes in the form of legal negotiations with the local school districts about the value of the site.

Initially, the Bears argued the property should be appraised at $60 million, while the school districts argued it was worth $160 million. The Bears and school districts were unable to bridge that $100 million gap, so the decision went to the Cook County Board of Review. Last month, the Board of Review set the value at nearly $125 million and ruled that the property should be taxed at the 25% rate for a commercial property, not the 10% rate for vacant land. Officials said they decided on the 25% rate since buildings remained on site through December.

Now the Bears can either appeal the decision to the Property Tax Appeal Board, or file a suit in the Cook County circuit court. Each option would likely be a long process, so still no final “certainty” on the property tax for some time.

The property tax dispute was one factor in putting a stadium in Chicago back on the table.