NFL Draft order taking shape as season enters final week

Playoff races are dominating the conversation entering the final week of football season, but the NFL Draft order also experienced a big shakeup this week.

The New York Giants had previously been in position for the top pick in the draft, but after their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, they dropped to fourth in the order as they are tied with three other teams with 3-13 records on the year.

The New England Patriots, who were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, are currently positioned to earn the top pick in the draft, which they will in all likelihood clinch if they lose to the Buffalo Bills in their season finale on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had been a three-win team heading into Week 17, but knocked off the Tennessee Titans to fall out of the top-four in the order. By virtue of tiebreakers, they currently sit in fifth atop the teams tied at 4-12 on the season.

Here is the current NFL Draft order with one week to go:

1 New England Patriots (3-13)

2 Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3 Cleveland Browns (3-13)

4 New York Giants (3-13)

5 Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6 Carolina Panthers (4-12)

7 New York Jets (4-12)

8 Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9 Chicago Bears (4-12)

10 New Orleans Saints (5-11)

A full draft order including all non-playoff teams can be found on the Tankathon app.

Tiebreakers will end up playing a huge factor in the NFL Draft order, as the top-nine teams in the order are currently within one game of one another.

The first tiebreaker for the NFL Draft order is strength of schedule, with teams with weaker schedules winning those tiebreakers. The Patriots have a strength of schedule of just .443 on the season, giving them the inside track to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Patriots haven’t picked first overall since 1993, when they took quarterback Drew Bledsoe with the top selection.

The Bears meanwhile have a strength of schedule of .542, one of the toughest among non-playoff teams. They will end their season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, likely further inflating that number.