Do the Bears play today? A look at NFL action Sunday

The Chicago Bears have now lost 10 games in a row, with fans left searching for answers amid a tough season.

The NFL season still has plenty of drama left to sort out, especially after the Cincinnati Bengals staved off elimination with a dramatic win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, but unfortunately for Bears fans that drama won’t involve them as they miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

So what lies ahead for the Bears? Here’s what to know.

Do the Bears have a game on Sunday?

Since they played the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, the Bears will not be on the field Sunday.

Their final game of the regular season will take place next week against the Green Bay Packers, but the time and date have not yet been announced by the NFL.

Which NFL games are scheduled for Sunday?

There have already been six NFL games played this week, leaving the league with a limited nine game schedule on Sunday.

Here are the games you can watch Sunday.

Noon CT Kickoffs:

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Midafternoon Kickoffs:

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (3:05 p.m. CT)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (3:25 p.m. CT)

Sunday Night Football:

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (7:20 p.m. CT)

Monday Night Football:

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (7:15 p.m. CT)