Caleb Williams will make Bears preseason debut vs. Bills in Buffalo

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The wait is officially over for Bears fans.

Head coach Matt Eberflus announced Thursday after practice that quarterback Caleb Williams and the healthy starters will play Saturday in the Bears' preseason game against the Bills in Buffalo.

Eberflus said Williams and the starters will play a "range of snaps" Saturday. Eberflus would not list a specific number of reps that he wants the rookie quarterback to play in his preseason debut.

"We want to see good flow and rhythm to it," Eberflus said about the goals for the first team offense in Buffalo.

"I really feel that when it's live there in the pocket, to be able to move, maneuever in the pocket, ride the pocket, escape on the outside, B gaps, all those things, be able to deliver the ball, keep your eyes downfield and really just the operation of it. Get in and out of the huddle. No pre-snap penalties. Clean operation."

The Bears will be without several starters on Saturday. All of them are dealing with soft tissue injuries.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, Safety Jaquan Brisker, right guard Nate Davis, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and defensive end Montez Sweat have not practiced this week and are unlikely to play.

Gordon has missed over two weeks with "tightness." Eberflus said he is getting closer to returning but isn't there yet.

Davis returned to practice Sunday but re-aggravated the muscle strain that initially sidelined him. He is considered "week-to-week."

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that quarterback Josh Allen and the starters will play the first quarter on Saturday.

