Caleb Williams' pursuit of history continues in Bears' loss

Even though the Chicago Bears dropped their ninth straight game on Sunday, Caleb Williams continued his march toward making history on various fronts.

Williams threw for 334 yards in Sunday’s loss, marking the fourth time this season he has thrown for more than 300 yards in a game.

More importantly for Williams, he is now just three yards shy of moving into the top-five on the Bears’ all-time single-season passing yards list, with Jay Cutler occupying spots two through five on that ranking.

With 3,271 passing yards this season, Williams is now 568 yards shy of Erik Kramer’s single-season record of 3,838 yards, set back in 1995. He would need to average 284 yards through the air in the Bears’ last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to break that mark.

Williams’ four 300-yard passing games are the most for a Bears quarterback in a season since Mitchell Trubisky achieved the feat four times in 2018, with Brian Hoyer also doing so in 2016.

The Bears’ quarterback already holds an NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception by a rookie, having thrown 326 consecutive passes without a pick. Williams’ last interception came in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, marking nine straight games without a pick to his credit.

According to Windy City Gridiron’s Jeff Berckles, the NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception is 402, a mark held by Aaron Rodgers. Williams would need to go 77 more attempts without an interception to set that mark, which may be a tall order with only two games to go in the regular season.

Williams and the Bears will have an opportunity to get their offense locked in again on Thursday night when they welcome the Seahawks to Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.