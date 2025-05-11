A Chicago police officer shot a suspect in the Galewood neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to disperse a large group in the 1900 block of North Austin at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night.

While they were doing so, an individual fled on foot in the opposite direction, and officers attempted to apprehend him.

During that pursuit, the individual turned around and displayed a handgun, leading an officer to open fire, police said.

The suspect was shot in the legs and hand, and was hospitalized in fair condition, according to Chicago police. A weapon was recovered on scene, authorities said.

An officer was hospitalized for observation following the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer who discharged their weapon has been placed on routine administrative duty for 30 days in accordance with department policy while the investigation is undertaken.

Note: NBC Chicago has not independently verified the circumstances of the shooting.