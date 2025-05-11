Chicago Police

Chicago police officer shoots armed suspect in Galewood, authorities say

The suspect reportedly fled a large gathering police were dispersing in the Galewood neighborhood Saturday

By NBC Chicago Staff

A white and blue Chicago police car is pictured at night, with its blue lights illuminated.
Joe Amigleo/NBC Chicago

A Chicago police officer shot a suspect in the Galewood neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to disperse a large group in the 1900 block of North Austin at approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday night.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

While they were doing so, an individual fled on foot in the opposite direction, and officers attempted to apprehend him.

During that pursuit, the individual turned around and displayed a handgun, leading an officer to open fire, police said.

The suspect was shot in the legs and hand, and was hospitalized in fair condition, according to Chicago police. A weapon was recovered on scene, authorities said.

An officer was hospitalized for observation following the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer who discharged their weapon has been placed on routine administrative duty for 30 days in accordance with department policy while the investigation is undertaken.

Local

River North 25 mins ago

River North shooting leaves man injured, Chicago police say

Chicago Forecast 45 mins ago

Chicago Mother's Day forecast: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures

 Note: NBC Chicago has not independently verified the circumstances of the shooting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us