How to watch Bears vs. Panthers in Week 5 matchup

When the 2024 NFL schedule was released, Bears fans circled Week 5 as a showdown between the last two No. 1 draft picks.

Now, only one of those top selections will be under center for the matchup.

The Bears will welcome the Carolina Panthers to town on Sunday, but it will not be Caleb Williams versus Bryce Young. Instead, former Bear Andy Dalton will be the Panthers' signal caller after the team already pulled the plug on the 2023 No. 1 overall pick just two weeks into the season.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the Panthers acquired the top pick in the 2023 draft in a trade with the Bears that will go down in history for all the wrong reasons in Carolina. In addition to DJ Moore and several draft picks, the Panthers shipped out their 2024 first-rounder to get Young, only for the team to finish with the worst record in 2023 and hand the Bears a No. 1 overall pick in the process.

The Bears used that selection on Williams, who went 2-2 in his first month as Chicago's QB1. He has three touchdowns and four interceptions across four games, most recently guiding the Bears to a 24-18 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

On the other side, Dalton and the Panthers came back to Earth a bit. They followed up their Week 3 demolition of the Las Vegas Raiders with a 34-24 home loss against the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Who will come out on top in Week 5? Here's what to know to watch Sunday's Panthers-Bears game:

When is the Bears vs. Panthers game?

The Bears will play the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 6.

What time is the Bears vs. Panthers Week 5 game?

Panthers-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

