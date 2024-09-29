What we learned about Caleb Williams, Bears' offense arrive in win vs. Rams

CHICAGO -- It took a while, but Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense finally awakened Sunday at Soldier Field against the Los Angeles Rams ... at least for two drives.

The rookie quarterback and the Bears' offense spent the entire first half flailing around like an inflatable tube man outside of a car dealership. Nothing was working and they only had the lead at halftime thanks to their defense.

The fans grew restless throughout the first half as Williams faced constant pressure and missed some open throws.

But the Bears' offense that was the talk of the offseason -- the theoretical one -- showed up in the second half.

Chicago's first drive of the second half was a 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a Williams dart to DJ Moore for a touchdown. The drive featured a good mix of run and pass, some tempo, and no mental miscues.

Their next drive showcased their explosiveness. Williams hit tight end Cole Kmet for a big gain up the seam, and then running back D'Andre Sweat ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run that proved the difference in a 24-18 win that brought the Bears' record to 2-2.

Williams finished the day 17-for-23 for 157 yards and one score. Swift rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while also catching seven passes for 72 yards.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 24-18 win over the Rams:

They'll do it themselves

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

With the offense doing less than nothing through a quarter and a half, the Bears' defense was once again asked to pick up Williams and Co.

After the Bears' 8-play, 9-yard drive ended in a punt, star defensive end Montez Sweat made the game-changing play they desperately needed.

On first-and-10 from their own 20, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back and was sacked by Sweat, who jarred the ball loose. Cornerback Kyler Gordon recovered the ball at the LA 16-yard line, setting the Bears' offense up with a short field.

One they almost squandered.

An incomplete pass to Moore and a 1-yard run by Swift set up third-and-9. Williams' pass to Keenan Allen in the end zone fell incomplete, but the Rams were flagged for pass interference on the play, giving the Bears a fresh set of downs at the 1-yard line.

There was no speed option this time.

The Bears' offense lined up in a jumbo package with backup center Doug Kramer as the fullback in front of Roschon Johnson. The Bears handed the ball to Johnson, and the second-year back plunged into the end zone to give them a 7-6 lead.

No offensive fix in the first half

The Bears' offense has come under fire early in the season for its inability to run the ball, poor pass protection, lack of execution, and confounding play-calling.

None of that was better in the first half Sunday.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bears had 50 net yards. That included an 8-play, 9-yard drive that took 6:14 off the clock and ended in a punt.

That drive included two Darnell Wright penalties, a Coleman Shelton penalty, and an injury to left guard Teven Jenkins. Jenkins did not return due to a rib injury.

Williams went 8-for-13 for 71 yards in the first half. He was under pretty constant pressure as Rams rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske gave the Bears' O-line hell.

Williams showed good and bad during the first half.

He hung in a muddy pocket, took a hit, and delivered a screen pass to running back D'Andre Swift that went for 27 yards. But a few plays later, Williams missed an open DJ Moore in the end zone, and the Bears had to settle for a field goal to take a 10-6 lead to halftime.

The Bears' offense comes out of hibernation

After the Rams opened the third quarter with another field goal drive to cut the lead to 10-9, Williams and the offense dusted off their best drive of the season.

The No. 1 overall pick engineered a 12-play, 74-yard drive that saw the Bears use tempo, stay ahead of the sticks, and spread the ball around to different skill players.

The drive ended with Williams throwing a dart to Moore in the back of the end zone for his first-career touchdown at Soldier Field. Moore had a defender draped all over him and did well to secure the pass while getting both feet in bounds.

The Rams responded with a touchdown drive of their own, cutting the lead 17-15 after a failed two-point try. The quick score put the pressure back on Williams and the offense to swing back.

They did.

Williams threw a dot up the seam to tight end Cole Kmet for 22 yards on second-and-10. The Bears went tempo after the completion, and Swift ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run on the next play to give the Bears a 24-15 lead.

That's the Bears' offense people were expecting to start the season.

The Rams had a chance to drive for the game-winning score, but safety Jaquan Brisker picked off Matthew Stafford to secure the win with 56 seconds remaining.

The Bears' defense kept them in it in the first half, and Williams and the offense finally showed up in the second half to get back to .500 and quiet the questions around them ... at least for one week.