Bears' Josh Blackwell named Special Teams Player of the Week after trick play

The Chicago Bears’ dazzling trick play that resulted in a long punt return touchdown against the Green Bay Packers earned some honors for defensive back Josh Blackwell.

Blackwell was the beneficiary of the trick play, which saw wide receiver DJ Moore fake that he would return a punt in the first quarter of the game.

Instead, Blackwell hauled in the kick and sprinted 94 yards for the score, which gave the Bears the lead.

According to the Bears, the return was the second-longest in the NFL this season. It was also tied as the third-longest for the Bears since at least 1948, according to Pro Football Reference.

This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the Bears had three players selected as Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bears punter Tory Taylor was awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. In the game, Taylor pinned the Rams inside the 20-yard line three times on five punts, and averaged more than 55 yards per punt.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was given the award after the team’s Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to catching two touchdown passes in the game, he also served as the team’s long-snapper after Scott Daly was injured.