The Chicago Bears are in an unenviable position across the pond on Sunday, as long-snapper Scott Daly has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Daly, filling in for the injured Patrick Scales, suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and was ruled out by the Bears shortly afterward.

The team only has one long-snapper on their roster, so it will fall to tight end Cole Kmet to do the honors for the remainder of the game on punts and field goals.

Naturally, Kmet scored the team's first touchdown in the second quarter of the game, and immediately had to snap on the extra point, which was converted by Cairo Santos.

Daly, a Downers Grove-product, has appeared in 48 career games in the NFL, including six this season with the Bears. He had previously played for the Detroit Lions before signing a contract with the Bears after Scales suffered a back injury that required surgery.

Unfortunately for the Bears, their long-snapper has been getting frequent work early in the game, with the team going three-and-out on their first two drives of the morning.

As for the future of the position, Scales is eligible to come off of injured reserve when the Bears resume their season Oct. 27 against the Washington Commanders.