Watch: Bears' trick play leads to punt return touchdown vs. Green Bay

The Chicago Bears broke out a unique play on Sunday afternoon to take an early lead against the Green Bay Packers on a trick play punt return.

The trick play unfolded with DJ Moore on the field for the Bears in the punt return spot. The receiver faked out the Packers by pretending to move towards the ball, which was actually caught on the other side of the field by Josh Blackwell.

Blackwell then meandered his way to the end zone for a 94-yard touchdown to stun the crowd at Lambeau and to give the Bears the lead.

JOSH BLACKWELL TO THE HOUSE



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/nuFCFxCY7B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025

According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tool, the punt return touchdown was the first for the Bears in more than three years, with Jakeem Grant’s 97-yard touchdown at Lambeau Field in Dec. 2021 the last time the team had achieved the feat.

What’s more, the return was tied for the third-longest in Bears’ history, matching Dennis McKinnon’s 94-yard return in Sept. 1987, according to the website.

For those curious, Devin Hester’s longest punt return touchdown as a member of the Bears came in 2007, when he brought home an 89-yard touchdown return against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, the touchdown is the first for the Bears in the first quarter of a game since Nov. 24 against the Vikings, and also marks the first time the Bears have held a lead since that date.

The Bears are aiming to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Packers on Sunday.