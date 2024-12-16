Bears inactive list: Updates on Braxton Jones, D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears will be playing without several key pieces vs. the Minnesota Vikings, but the big question revolved around running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift, listed as questionable for the game as he continues dealing with a groin injury, will be on the field when the two teams meet on Monday night in the Twin Cities.

Swift has racked up 742 yards with five touchdowns in his first season with the Bears. He struggled against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, with 38 rushing yards and just one catch for two yards, but the Bears will need him to step up as they go up against a rough-and-tumble Vikings defense Monday.

His role will be elevated as running back Roschon Johnson will once again be out of action with a concussion, missing his second straight game.

Both left tackle Braxton Jones and center Ryan Bates will also miss the game with concussions, with the Bears announcing that rookie Kiran Amegadjie suiting up at left tackle for the game. Coleman Shelton is expected to once again play center.

Starting defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. will also miss the game with a knee injury.

Cornerback Ameer Speed and linebacker Noah Sewell will be inactive for Monday’s game, the team announced.

Kickoff between the Bears and Vikings is set for 7 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.