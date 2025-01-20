Could Ben Johnson land with Bears as head coach? New rumor surfaces

UPDATE: According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach, replacing Matt Eberflus in the role.

The Chicago Bears’ coaching search is kicking into high gear this week, and a new rumor about one of the team’s top candidates is circulating.

That rumor, from former ESPN insider and current head of Exhibit Concept Josina Anderson, pertains to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

According to Anderson, Johnson is “deeply considering” the Bears’ head coaching job, days after the Lions were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Washington Commanders.

Johnson is also thought to be a serious contender for the Las Vegas Raiders’ job, and has also interviewed with the New Orleans Saints.

With the Lions now eliminated from the playoffs, Johnson can take in-person interviews with teams, and it is expected that he will interview with the Bears at some point in coming days as they continue to work toward hiring a new head coach.

The Lions had the league’s second-best offense this season, averaging 409.5 yards per game. They also had the second-best passing offense in the league with 263.2 yards per game, and rushed for 146.4 yards per game, good for sixth in the league.

Johnson’s work with quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, has been highly lauded, and he also helped boost the stock of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards, with 16 combined touchdowns this season.

If the Bears don’t focus on Johnson, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be among the team’s top candidates.

In all, the Bears have interviewed a total of 17 candidates, including three in-person interviews. That list includes McCarthy and former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, along with Tennessee State head coach Eddie George, who interviewed on Sunday.