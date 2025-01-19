The Chicago Bears’ head coaching search has resulted in more than a dozen interviews, but the process could accelerate in coming days.

The Bears have now conducted 16 interviews in all, with the most recent occurring over the weekend as they spoke to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

On Sunday however things hit a new mark, as the team will talk to former NFL running back and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George in an in-person interview at Halas Hall, according to multiple reports.

George led Tennessee State to a 9-4 record and a berth in the FCS Playoffs in 2024, winning Big South-OVC Coach of the Year honors. He is now 24-22 in four years at the university.

Noteworthy for the Bears as they speak to George will be the looming availability of several high-profile coordinators around the league, which will undoubtedly accelerate the team’s hiring process for a new head coach.

Among those now available for in-person interviews will be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who saw their team lose to the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in the Motor City.

In addition, the Bears could potentially get an in-person interview on the books with a coordinator from either the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens, who will tangle in upstate New York Sunday. Both Monken and Brady have already interviewed with the Bears, with one becoming available for in-person conversations following Sunday’s game.

Another wrinkle in the process could also emerge, as Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to interview Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark for their open general manager position. Newmark worked for the Lions for 26 seasons before heading to Washington, and the interview could signal the Raiders’ desire to land Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

The Raiders and Bears are joined in the hiring search by the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The New England Patriots moved quickly in their coaching search, hiring former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel earlier this month.