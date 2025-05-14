The Chicago Bears’ schedule for the 2025 season has not yet been released, but we’ve gotten bits and pieces of information about the slate.

For example, we know when the Bears will face the defending Super Bowl champions in a tough road game, and we also know when the Bears will face the hated Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Here’s what we know so far, and who the Bears will play in 2025.

Which games are confirmed for the Bears?

Currently the Bears have two games confirmed on their schedule for the 2025 season. That includes a date against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Bears heading to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the defending Super Bowl champions on Friday, Nov. 28.

That Black Friday game will air on Amazon Prime, according to the league.

The Bears will also have a Saturday game late in the season when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 20 on Fox. That game, played at Soldier Field, will go up against a tripleheader of games for the College Football Playoff, which will once again feature 12 teams in the 2025 season.

Have any other reports come out about the schedule?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears and Minnesota Vikings will kick off the regular season at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the Bears will then head to Detroit to take on head coach Ben Johnson’s former team on Sept. 14.

It is also reported the Bears will conclude the regular season against the Lions at Soldier Field in Week 18.

These games have not been confirmed by the team or the league.

Who are their opponents in 2025?

The Bears will play a total of 10 games against 2024 playoff teams, including the Eagles and the Washington Commanders, who played in the NFC Championship Game last season.

The schedule will also include road trips to Baltimore and Las Vegas, along with home dates against the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is the full list of the Bears’ 2025 opponents:

Home – Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away – Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

When will the full schedule be released?

The NFL’s full schedule will be released on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central time in a televised special.

We will add the link to that schedule in this story, and will also provide information on how to purchase Bears single-game tickets.