Bears game time, key information ahead of showdown with Commanders

The Chicago Bears will take on the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon, resuming their season after a bye week.

The Bears are currently 4-2 on the season, and are hoping to win their fourth consecutive game as they take on a Commanders team that has taken the NFL by surprise as they sit atop the NFC East in the early going.

The big question for the Commanders will be whether or not quarterback Jayden Daniels will be under center, as he has been dealing with an injury he suffered last week.

If Daniels can play, the game will pit the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, against the No. 2 pick in Daniels, who has dazzled the league early in his career.

What time does Sunday’s game start?

Originally slated for a noon kickoff, the game was flexed by the NFL into the mid-afternoon window, with a kickoff of 3:25 p.m.

What network will the game be on?

The game will air on CBS, with the top broadcasting team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, with Tracy Wolfson on the field during the game.

Will Jayden Daniels play?

Daniels, who suffered a rib injury in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to get in limited work Friday, leaving him questionable for Sunday’s game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “optimism is growing” that Daniels will be able to play against the Bears, and that he’ll go through pregame warmups to determine whether he can go.

What does the Bears’ injury situation look like?

The Bears will have several players back in the mix on Sunday, with defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive backs Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson all leaving the injury report this week.

Long-snapper Scott Daly, who got hurt during the team’s game in London, will also be able to play.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they will still be without Jaquan Brisker, who missed Week 6 with a concussion, and Kyler Gordon, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom, running back Travis Homer and defensive lineman Jacob Martin, all of whom have begun practicing after being placed on injured reserve, are all listed as questionable.

The final decisions on their status are due just before 2 p.m. Central on Sunday afternoon.