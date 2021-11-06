Zach LaVine

Does Marvel's Eternals Predict Zach LaVine Will Re-Sign With the Bulls?

By Kevin Anderson

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued with the opening of Eternals nationwide this weekend. The 26 films of the MCU are a cultural phenomenon and just maybe they are helping predict what’s in the future for the Chicago Bulls.

Word began to filter out on Bulls twitter on Friday that one of the characters in a scene set in Chicago was wearing a #8 Bulls jersey.

The majority of the film takes place in the year 2024 of the MCU timeline. The presence of a Zach LaVine Bulls jersey in the MCU in 2024 would heavily imply that next summer’s free agent re-signs with the Bulls.

Sure, someone could be wearing an old LaVine jersey, but we’d like to think it means that the Bulls have re-signed LaVine (and won a title or two in that window).

This existence of the LaVine jersey raises many questions including if according to the MCU, Arturas Karnisovas has signed the prize of the 2023 free agent class, MVP Nikola Jokic. Maybe we’ll get a Bulls #15 jersey sighting in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

