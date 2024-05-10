Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm to open for brand new ‘SummerFest' next month

A southwest suburban farm known as one of the Chicago area's premier pumpkin patches is expanding into another season, announcing that they will open for an all-new "SummerFest" starting next month.

Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm, located in southwest suburban Homer Glen, will open during summer weekends from June 14 to Aug. 4, operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Though details currently scarce on what will be offered during SummerFest that differs from the farm's typical fall operations, visitors can likely expect family-friendly rides, a wide variety of food and farm animals.

The farm said more information on the unique offerings of SummerFest will be released on their website soon.

More information on Bengtson's can be found here.