Pequod's Pizza launched a new menu item for the month of May and it will mark a first for the popular restaurant.

The pizzeria, recently dubbed the best in the country by Yelp, announced the "Tripping Billy," which will be available every Thursday in May.

The pizza marked the first time Pequod's has offered a white sauce menu item, with the restaurant calling it "Chicago pizza history."

On the new za is a shishito pepper cream sauce, corn, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese, scallions and the signature caramelized crust.

The new menu item will only be available at the Lincoln Park location, though carryout and delivery options are in place. It will only be available until it sells out, however.

The pizza is part of a charitable effort by the restaurant, with 50% of the proceeds from each pizza going to a muscular dystrophy fundraiser.

Pequod's was named the best pizza spot in the U.S. by Yelp elites in February and since the ranking's release, the restaurant's owner said business has skyrocketed.

The pizzeria has also had other claims to fame, including a recent feature on Season 2 of the hit show "The Bear."