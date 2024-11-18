Mark Buehrle back on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2025

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle will be back on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the fifth time this winter.

Buehrle saw his vote share decrease in 2024, but still appeared on 8.3% of ballots to ensure that he would be up for a vote again in the 2025 balloting.

Buehrle spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and making four All-Star teams during his tenure on the South Side. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2005, and won four career Gold Gloves.

Several other players with ties to the White Sox will also appear on the ballot, including outfielder Andruw Jones, who spent the 2010 season in Chicago. Playing most of his career in Atlanta, Jones blasted 434 home runs and drove in 1,289 RBI’s during his MLB career.

Jones is one of the top-returning vote-getters, having appeared on 61.6% of ballots last year.

Omar Vizquel, who spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the White Sox, will appear on the ballot for the eighth time. He received 17.7% of the vote last season.

Legendary Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher CC Sabathia, who spent most of his career with the Guardians and Yankees, are among the newcomers on the 2025 ballot, along with Félix Hernandez, Carlos González and Dustin Pedroia.

Former Cubs utilityman Ben Zobrist also joins the ballot this season.

In order to be elected to the Hall of Fame, a player must be named on 75% of ballots cast, and players can appear on ballots five years after they officially retire. Players can appear on ballots a maximum of 10 times.