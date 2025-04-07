Wounded children from Gaza arrive in Chicago

Four Palestinian children arrived at O’Hare Airport Sunday afternoon to begin their healing journey.

The youngest is almost 2, the oldest is 16.

The children have life-altering injuries they sustained in Gaza. They need urgent medical care not available in their homeland.

Seedra is 1 and half years old, Adam is 4 years old, Yazan is 16 years old and Mohammad is 12 years old. They were evacuated from Gaza about a month ago during the cease fire. They were in Egypt before flying here with their mothers.

“We had a crowd come out and welcome them at the airport. We wanted them to know we love them, and we are here to help heal them,” said Steve Sosebee, Co-founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit Heal Palestine.

The children will be staying with host families. How long they might be here depends on the severity of their injuries.

HEAL Palestine has brought more than 30 children to the US from Gaza for treatment. A non-political organization, HEAL is dedicated to helping Palestinian children rebuild their lives.