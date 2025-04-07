Arizona mansion nods to Chicago with $300k “Jordan Room”

A $23.5 million mansion in Arizona may be located in Scottsdale, but it's Chicago ties serve as an ode to its original owner.

The 21, 410 square foot house was built by former Chicagoan Brett Hardt Sr., founder of the brand Attitude is Free.

Although Hardt left Chicago for Arizona, the home he built still reflects the city he came from through two distinct features- a custom "sneaker room" dedicated to Michael Jordan and Chicago brick accents.

The sneaker room reportedly cost $300k to build, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The "Jordan Room" has room for 325 pairs of shoes, currently including 290 pairs of Michael Jordan sneakers.

The room is described as having a "museum-quality display," holding Hardt's personal collection of Air Jordans which he began collecting in 2004, according to Realtor.com.

The main residence offers five bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. Other amenities include a putting green, golf simulator, home theater, jogging track, full bar and two resort-style pools.

The house hit the market in February, and whoever purchases the property will undeniably have slices of Chicago in their new home.