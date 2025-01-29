Cubs unveil ‘ultimate backyard' feature in Wrigley Field bleachers

The Chicago Cubs will debut a brand-new feature in the Wrigley Field bleachers this season, aiming to create “the ultimate backyard” at the Friendly Confines.

The new seating area, known as “The Yard,” will feature semi-private rental spaces that will closely resemble a backyard tailgate, according to the team.

The seating areas will be available for groups of 4-to-50 fans, and will include tables with high-top seating, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a ballpark meal for each guest, according to the Cubs’ statement.

According to renderings, the seats are designed to look like lawn chairs, and beverages will be available in coolers located between seats.

“The Yard not only offers a cozy and intimate setting, but also addresses feedback we've received about creating bleacher options for smaller groups,” Senior VP of Ticketing Cale Vennum said in a statement. “The historic Budweiser Bleachers have a unique energy unlike anything in Major League Baseball. The Yard sits in the middle of the action but provides an elevated gameday experience in an all-inclusive and reserved space for a few friends or family members.”

The new seating area is located just above the batter’s eye in center field in an area formerly occupied by concession stands, according to renderings provided by the team:

Ticket prices for the new space start at $175 apiece, according to the Cubs’ website.

The seating area is expected to be ready for the Cubs’ home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday, April 4. The team has home games against the Padres, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Phillies in the month of April.

Single-game tickets have not yet gone on sale to the general public.