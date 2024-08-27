Jason Heyward lands deal with Astros, report says

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward didn’t take long to land with a new team after he was let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Heyward has inked a contract with the Houston Astros for the rest of the season, pending a physical with the club.
Heyward signed a massive eight-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2016 season, winning the World Series with the club and delivering an iconic speech during a rain delay in Cleveland during Game 7 of that series.
Heyward’s overall production with the Cubs was ultimately lacking, and as he slashed .204/.278/.277 in the 2022 campaign, the team announced that they would release him during the offseason.
The Dodgers then brought him in on a minor league contract for the 2023 season and signed him to a one-year, $9 million deal for the 2024 campaign.
Heyward batted .208 with six home runs and 28 RBI’s, including a go-ahead three-run home run in what would ultimately be his final at-bat with the Dodgers, as he was designated for assignment and then released.
In his MLB career, Heyward has 180 home runs and 709 RBI’s, with a .257 batting average and a .748 OPS. He has made one All-Star team and has won five Gold Gloves as an outfielder.
