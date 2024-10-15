Sports

Dansby Swanson

Cubs' Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ finalists for Gold Glove Awards

Nico Hoerner, the reigning winner at second base, was not nominated

By James Neveau

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 2: Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs look on before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on July 2, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ and shortstop Dansby Swanson were among the finalists named for MLB's Gold Glove awards.

Both Happ and Swanson are seeking their third straight Gold Gloves this season. Happ won each of the last two seasons with the Cubs, while Swanson captured the 2022 Gold Glove while he was with the Atlanta Braves.

Happ will be competing with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies in the left field category.

Swanson will be facing St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn and Colorado Rockies star Ezequiel Tovar.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, who won the Gold Glove in 2023, was not nominated this year. Pete Crow-Armstrong also was not nominated despite a strong season in center field.

According to Statcast, Swanson led all shortstops in the National League in Outs Above Average and was second in the National League overall in the metric at +18, trailing only Nationals center fielder Jacob Young.

Happ led the league in outfield assists with 11,and was tops in the National League in defensive runs saved among left fielders with eight on the season, according to Fangraphs.

The Gold Glove awards will be handed out on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

