Chicago White Sox Release Lineup for Game 1 Against Oakland A's

Less than two hours before they take on the Oakland Athletics in California, the Chicago White Sox announced their lineup for Game 1 in the 2020 Wild Card Round.

Tim Anderson SS

Yoan Moncada 3B

Yasmani Grandal

Jose Abreu 1B

James McCann C

Luis Robert CF

Adam Engel RF

Leury Garcia LF

Nick Madrigal 2B

Lucas Giolito SP

Yasmani Grandal DH

Absent from that list is Eloy Jimenez, who will remained sidelined with a foot sprain.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sox unveiled the roster for the series, featuring a handful of interesting moves heading into the series.

The White Sox reinstated utilityman Leury Garcia from the 45-day injured list, and he was listed on the team’s 28-man roster for their series. To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated pitcher Alex McRae for assignment.

The White Sox also announced that they will indeed have pitcher Carlos Rodon on the roster, and the team left pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who started their final game of the regular season against the Chicago Cubs, off of the 28-man roster.

Gio Gonzalez was also omitted from the team’s roster.

Lopez can be added to the team’s roster if they advance to the American League Division Series.