Chicago White Sox Roster for Wild Card Series vs. A's Announced

The Chicago White Sox have finalized their roster for the 2020 Wild Card Round, and while there aren’t many surprises, there are a handful of interesting moves the team decided to make heading into their series with the Oakland Athletics.

The White Sox reinstated utilityman Leury Garcia from the 45-day injured list, and he was listed on the team’s 28-man roster for their series. To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated pitcher Alex McRae for assignment.

The White Sox also announced that they will indeed have pitcher Carlos Rodon on the roster, and the team left pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who started their final game of the regular season against the Chicago Cubs, off of the 28-man roster.

Gio Gonzalez was also omitted from the team’s roster.

Lopez can be added to the team’s roster if they advance to the American League Division Series.

Here is the team’s full roster:

Pitchers:

Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Alex Colome, Jimmy Cordero, Garrett Crochet, Dane Dunning, Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Lucas Giolito, Codi Heuer, Dallas Keuchel, Evan Marshall, Carlos Rodon

Catchers:

Zack Collins, Yasmani Grandal, James McCann

Infielders:

Tim Anderson, Leury Garcia, Nick Madrigal, Yoan Moncada, Yolmer Sanchez

Outfielders:

Jarrod Dyson, Adam Engel, Eloy Jimenez, Nomar Mazara, Luis Robert

DH:

Edwin Encarnacion

The series between the White Sox and A’s is set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with Game 2 slated for Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, set for Thursday in Oakland.