When is the Abbott Health and Fitness Expo? Packet pick-up, vendors, events

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and a finish line camera will appear live here beginning Oct. 13

Thousands of runners will be heading to Chicago this week in preparation for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, but before they can hit the course for race day, they'll need to pick up their packets.

The Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at Chicago's McCormick Place will kick off Thursday, giving runners a chance to pick up their packet and participant bag -- and so much more.

Here's what to know:

When is the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo?

Thursday, October 10

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, October 11

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Times are subject to change.

Where is the expo?

Lakeside Center, Hall D

2301 S. Martin Luther King Drive*

Chicago, IL 6061

What's in the packets and participant bags?

Participant packet items include:

Bib number* and safety pins

MYLAPS ThinTag timing device

Gear check tag

Nike participant running shirt

Participant bag

*Registered participants age 21 and over will receive a tag on their bib number redeemable for one beer following the race.

Runners will also be offered a memorial sticker that can be added to bibs honoring late world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who won the 2023 race just months before he died in car crash.

What else is at the expo?

According to organizers, the expo will feature more than 160 exhibitors offering merchandise alongside new running footwear, apparel, nutrition and technology.

The three-day Expo is free and open to the public.