Chicago Marathon start times, waves and more: A look at the schedule

NOTE: A live stream of the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will appear in the player above beginning at 7 a.m. Tune in live for complete race coverage and a finish line camera showing runners as they cross the finish line.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will see runners hitting the start line in waves. But when does the race officially begin and when does each wave start?

Over 47,000 participants are registered to run the 26.2 mile marathon course, including a long list of decorated athletes next month.

Here's a look at the schedule and what to know:

When is the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

The 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8.

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race will officially begin with the men's marathon wheelchair start at 7:20 a.m. CT.

What is the full schedule?

The weekend’s schedule includes:

Sunday, October 8

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Grant Park

Marathon Wheelchair Start (men): 7:20 a.m.

Marathon Wheelchair Start (women): 7:21 a.m.

Marathon Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 Start (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 Start (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 Start (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

27th Mile Post-Race Party

Grant Park, Butler Field

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where is the start line?

The Chicago Marathon start line is located in Grant Park at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Monroe Street.

Where is the finish line?

The Chicago Marathon finish line is located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive just south of Balbo Drive. Spectators are not allowed to greet runners at the finish line, but can line up early to get a good viewing spot in a Bank of America Cheer Zone.

How can you watch the race live?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer live coverage and streaming of the 2023 Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish.

The live broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and livestreams will be made available on nbcchicago.com, nbcsportschicago.com and telemundochicago.com.

There's also of course the option to watch in person.

The race begins and finishes in Grant Park, weaving its way through 29 neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Wrigleyville and Chinatown. (See the full map and official program here)

While spectators will not have access to the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, they can choose to watch the race from designated cheer zones or attend the 27th Mile Post-Race Party and Runner Reunite events that start at 9:30 a.m.