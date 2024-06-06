As runners prepare for the annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 this weekend, there's something they'll need to do before they can hit the course: they must pick up their packets.

There will be two packet pick-up days in the city starting on Friday.

Packets can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Runners should present their packet pick-up ticket to receive their packet.

For participants who cannot attend the scheduled pick-up hours, friends or family may pick up on their behalf by showing a copy of the runner’s packet pick-up ticket.

Questions about packet pick-up on race day can be sent to office@chicago13point1.com.

The Chicago half marathon race steps off Sunday morning and will mean plenty of street closures and parking restrictions heading into the weekend.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, June 7

Packet Pick-up

Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Packet Pick-up

Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Side Wellness Walk and Youth Events

Garfield Park

8:00 a.m. – West Side Wellness Walk bib pick-up begins

8:00 a.m. – Community tents open

8:45 a.m. – Pre-walk warm-up activity

9:00 a.m. – West Side Wellness Walk starts

10:00 a.m. – Youth events begin

11:00 a.m. – Youth events end

11:00 a.m. – Community tents close

Sunday, June 9

Race day

Garfield Park

5:30 a.m. – Gear check opens

5:30 a.m. – Start corrals open

6:50 a.m. – Wheelchair start

6:50 a.m. – Start corrals close

7:00 a.m. – Race start

8:00 a.m. – Race Day Festival begins

11:00 a.m. – Drink ticket sales close

11:00 a.m. – Gear check closes

11:30 a.m. – Race Day Festival ends

Times subject to change