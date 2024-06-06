As runners prepare for the annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 this weekend, there's something they'll need to do before they can hit the course: they must pick up their packets.
There will be two packet pick-up days in the city starting on Friday.
Packets can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Runners should present their packet pick-up ticket to receive their packet.
For participants who cannot attend the scheduled pick-up hours, friends or family may pick up on their behalf by showing a copy of the runner’s packet pick-up ticket.
Questions about packet pick-up on race day can be sent to office@chicago13point1.com.
The Chicago half marathon race steps off Sunday morning and will mean plenty of street closures and parking restrictions heading into the weekend.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Friday, June 7
Packet Pick-up
Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt)
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Packet Pick-up
Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Side Wellness Walk and Youth Events
Garfield Park
8:00 a.m. – West Side Wellness Walk bib pick-up begins
8:00 a.m. – Community tents open
8:45 a.m. – Pre-walk warm-up activity
9:00 a.m. – West Side Wellness Walk starts
10:00 a.m. – Youth events begin
11:00 a.m. – Youth events end
11:00 a.m. – Community tents close
Sunday, June 9
Race day
Garfield Park
5:30 a.m. – Gear check opens
5:30 a.m. – Start corrals open
6:50 a.m. – Wheelchair start
6:50 a.m. – Start corrals close
7:00 a.m. – Race start
8:00 a.m. – Race Day Festival begins
11:00 a.m. – Drink ticket sales close
11:00 a.m. – Gear check closes
11:30 a.m. – Race Day Festival ends
Times subject to change