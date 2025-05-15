The Chicago Bears will be hoping to get back to the postseason this year, and we now know the road that they will have to take to get there.

The Bears’ schedule features 10 games against teams that reached the playoffs last year, including a Week 13 showdown against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Their games against the Packers will occur in the month of December, including a Saturday tilt before Christmas, and they will close the season against head coach Ben Johnson’s former team in the Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will both come to Soldier Field this season, and the Bears will hit the road in back-to-back weeks to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s the team’s full 2025 schedule.

Week 1: Vikings at Bears, Monday Sept. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Week 2: Bears at Lions, Sunday Sept. 14, Noon

Week 3: Cowboys at Bears, Sunday Sept. 21, 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Bears at Raiders, Sunday Sept. 28, 3:25 p.m.

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: Bears at Commanders, Monday Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m.

Week 7: Saints at Bears, Sunday Oct. 19, Noon

Week 8: Bears at Ravens, Sunday Oct. 26, Noon

Week 9: Bears at Bengals, Sunday Nov. 2, Noon

Week 10: Giants at Bears, Sunday Nov. 9, Noon

Week 11: Bears at Vikings, Sunday Nov. 16, Noon

Week 12: Steelers at Bears, Sunday Nov. 23, Noon

Week 13: Bears at Eagles, Friday Nov. 28, 2 p.m.

Week 14: Bears at Packers, Sunday Dec. 7, Noon

Week 15: Browns at Bears, Sunday Dec. 14, Noon

Week 16: Packers at Bears, Saturday Dec. 20, TBD

Week 17: Bears at 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 7:20 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD