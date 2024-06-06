Street closures begin ahead of this weekend's Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 arrives this weekend, but while runners will be racing through the streets, drivers will not.

The half marathon event will mean significant street closures and parking restrictions for parts of the city-- some of which are already underway.

The race -- and street closures -- will impact the Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, and Douglass Park neighborhoods.

Starting Wednesday and continuing until 5 p.m. Monday, Music Ct. Circle from Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive and Woodward Drive from Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard will be closed.

The following closures take effect on Saturday, June 8:

Madison St.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

Jackson Blvd.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

McCrea Dr.: Schraeder Drive to end will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

The following closures take effect on Sunday, June 9:

Madison St.: Central Park Ave. to St. Louis Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Washington Blvd. to 5th Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Independence Blvd.: Jackson Blvd. to Douglas Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Douglas Blvd.: Independence Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Sacramento Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Roosevelt Rd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Ogden Ave.: Sacramento Blvd. to California Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Farrar Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Congress Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Maypole Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Schraeder Dr.: Hamlin Blvd. to Washington Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Washington Blvd.: Schraeder Dr. to Hamlin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Conservatory Dr.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Franklin Blvd.: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Sacramento Blvd.: Franklin Blvd to Augusta Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Humboldt Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to North Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Division St.: California Ave to Luis Munoz Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Luis Munoz Marin Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to Le Moyne St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

California Ave.: Lemoyne St. to Division St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

There will also be parking restrictions throughout the neighborhoods. For the full list of street closure and parking restriction times and dates, visit the Chicago 13.1 website.

The race steps off at 7 a.m. Sunday.