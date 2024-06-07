Once the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 concludes on Sunday, it won't be long before runners begin preparations for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

An 18-week training plan designed to set participants up for success in the months leading up to and on race day will officially begin Monday.

The comprehensive plan, created in partnership with Nike, includes a week-by-week guide for runners, with varying suggestions for recovery runs, long runs, speed runs and strength workouts.

Urging participants to “remember it's not just about running,” the plan encourages runners to think of the experience not as a sprint -- but as an "investment in your body and mind."

Billed as being flexible for any experience level, the program typically runs 18 weeks but can be adjusted to get you up to speed in 12 weeks -- if you don't have as much time to prepare. For "your own comfort and to establish good habits," a shorter training program isn't recommended, according to the 35-page guide.

To ensure participants become familiar with the training they receive, the manual lists different types of runs -- such as interval, fartlek and tempo runs -- plus detailed descriptions of each.

Along with types of runs, the plan details different paces aligned with varying levels of effort, starting with “best pace” at a 10 out of 10 effort level and ending with “recovery pace” at a 4 to 5 out of 10 effort level. For those participating in their first marathon or anyone needing a refresher of runner-specific terms, a glossary can be found on page 11.

Additionally, the guide contains an “ifs” section, which lists possible hurdles that one may go through in their training process and solutions to everything from lack of motivation to injury.

An especially unique feature of the training plan is audio-guided runs, which give participants the opportunity to workout while listening to coaches and athletes through the Nike Run Club app.

Before heading into the detailed, week-by-week plan, the marathon deems it important to find one’s pace to identify the correct targets.

Pace can be based on time from a 5k, 10k, half marathon, or marathon ran over the past two months. It can also be figured by tracking runs with the Nike Run Club app to find an average, or by making an educated guess based on one’s current fitness routine.

To read the full training plan, visit the Bank of America Chicago Marathon website. The 2024 marathon will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13.