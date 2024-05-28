When is the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race? What to know about the half marathon

Runners are soon expected to begin their sprint into summer as the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 steps off next month.

The third annual event is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on June 9 for a tour of the city's West Side. The race will start and finish in Chicago's Garfield Park.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers. T

With just under two weeks until race day, the event has already reached capacity is no longer accepting applications for runners, though some could still run via a charity. This marks the second year in a row both the Chicago 13.1 and the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle have sold out.

While running spots may be sold out, there are still race day opportunities available for volunteers for the June event, but the deadline is quickly approaching.

A number of options are available for those interested in helping out, including course marshals, finish line volunteers, green team members, information team members and start corral assistance.

Those who are interested in volunteering will need to register by 11:59 p.m. CT on June 2.

The volunteer opportunities do have age limitations, with some requiring volunteers to be at least 14 years old and others requiring 18 years or older.